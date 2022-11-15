Ten years ago, 20 children and 6 educators were killed in a shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The tragedy reimagined so many aspects of American life: school safety, mental health, and community activism. In this deeply compelling and thoughtful podcast, WSHU’s Davis Dunavin asks: What is the story of the last ten years in Newtown?
On December 5, WSHU Public Radio, in partnership with The Newtown Bee, will launch an 11-part podcast series called Still Newtown, chronicling the life of the Newtown, Connecticut community a decade after the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Insightfully reported and deeply researched, the podcast reveals a community’s strength and resilience since the tragic loss of 20 children and 6 educators.
The podcast was created by veteran WSHU reporter Davis Dunavin, who covered the Sandy Hook shooting 10 years ago when he was the editor of Newtown Patch. The series will feature 11 episodes, each interwoven with interviews and first-hand accounts of Newtown residents including former Sandy Hook students who were present that day, grieving parents who lost their children, and faith leaders who helped guide their community.