On December 5, WSHU Public Radio , in partnership with The Newtown Bee, will launch an 11-part podcast series called Still Newtown, chronicling the life of the Newtown, Connecticut community a decade after the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Insightfully reported and deeply researched, the podcast reveals a community’s strength and resilience since the tragic loss of 20 children and 6 educators.

The podcast was created by veteran WSHU reporter Davis Dunavin , who covered the Sandy Hook shooting 10 years ago when he was the editor of Newtown Patch. The series will feature 11 episodes, each interwoven with interviews and first-hand accounts of Newtown residents including former Sandy Hook students who were present that day, grieving parents who lost their children, and faith leaders who helped guide their community.