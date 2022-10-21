Stonington school district faces criticism over removal of pride flags from classrooms

A controversial decision to remove pride flags from classrooms in the Stonington school district has been met with criticism from both residents and parents.

Superintendent Mary Anne Butler said the flags were removed after a parent expressed a concern about one of them being on display in a classroom. The parent claimed it was in violation of the district’s policy on political materials in classrooms.

During a Board of Education meeting last week, two residents confronted the board about the decision to remove the rainbow-colored flag which symbolizes lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender pride and social movements.

Stonington Board of Education Chairman Farouk Rajab said a special meeting will take place to review its current policy and the possibility of making changes to it.

Rajab, who is also the Democratic candidate for the 18th District Senate, added that the community needs to do better in finding a solution to the policy in question.