Appeal likely as judge restarts contested Bridgeport House primary

A new date has been set in the race for Bridgeport’s 127th state House District.

Superior Court Judge Barry Stevens granted a proposed order from Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, to schedule the new Democratic primary. It will be held on October 18 between state Rep. Jack Hennessy (D-CT) and Councilman Marcus Brown.

Earlier this month, Stevens ordered a new primary after he ruled that four voters had not signed applications for absentee ballots, as required by state law.

The race between Hennessy and Brown has been highlighted by two recounts. The initial count on August 9 had Brown ahead of Hennessy by 5 votes. That triggered a recount which declared Hennessy the winner by 1 vote.

A second recount in late August threw the win back to Brown by a 573-to-571 tally.

Brown’s campaign manager said he will appeal Stevens' decision on the new primary date.