Blumenthal, Murphy push for veterans to apply for extended healthcare coverage

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy (D-CT) said veterans can apply for extended healthcare benefits under the PACT Act.

President Biden signed the legislation into law last month. It provides veterans who were exposed to burn pits & dangerous toxins with newly available and expanded health options.

“These diseases can be stopped even before they manifest with the proper screening," said Blumenthal.

Murphy said the act includes veterans who were exposed to toxins decades ago, including the 1966 nuclear disaster in Spain and families exposed to tainted drinking water at a marine base in North Carolina.

“It’s really important to know it's not just to increase healthcare benefits, but also to increase benefits for survivors," said Murphy. "They should get the screening because it's quick, easy and they now have no reason not to."

The legislation will also correct the nearly 80% rejection rate faced by burn pit veterans who are seeking claims.