Connecticut News

Blumenthal, Murphy push for veterans to apply for extended healthcare coverage

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published September 30, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
BlumenthalPACT.jpg
The Office of Senator Richard Blumenthal.
/
Connecticut U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy speak on the expanded healthcare options state veterans can apply for during a meeting with members of the American Legion Department Friday in Hartford.

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy (D-CT) said veterans can apply for extended healthcare benefits under the PACT Act.

President Biden signed the legislation into law last month. It provides veterans who were exposed to burn pits & dangerous toxins with newly available and expanded health options.

“These diseases can be stopped even before they manifest with the proper screening," said Blumenthal.  

Murphy said the act includes veterans who were exposed to toxins decades ago, including the 1966 nuclear disaster in Spain and families exposed to tainted drinking water at a marine base in North Carolina.

“It’s really important to know it's not just to increase healthcare benefits, but also to increase benefits for survivors," said Murphy. "They should get the screening because it's quick, easy and they now have no reason not to."

The legislation will also correct the nearly 80% rejection rate faced by burn pit veterans who are seeking claims.

Tags
Connecticut News ConnecticutMichael LyleRichard BlumenthalChris MurphyVeterans Benefitshealth care
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.