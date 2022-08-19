© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Report lays blame for New Haven COVID-19 vaccine mismanagement

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published August 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
A nurse holds a vial containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination site.
A nurse holds a vial containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination site.

New Haven’s former public health nursing director was responsible for hundreds of people receiving less-than-effective COVID-19 vaccine shots, according to a report released by Mayor Justin Elicker of the February 2022 incident.

The report said more than 600 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were kept in a freezer longer than recommended, then given out to hundreds of people in New Haven.

It said the former director, Stacey Hutcherson, didn’t communicate with the city’s health department about problems managing the vaccines. Hutcherson was terminated earlier this year.

In the report — done by a third party — Hutcherson told investigators he faced unrealistic expectations and said the department was in chaos at the time. The report said the health department acted expediently to fix the problem after he was terminated.

