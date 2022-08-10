Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim testifies in hearing to get law license back

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim testified at a hearing this week in an attempt to get his law license back.

Hearst Connecticut Media reported that Ganim spoke about the time he accepted bribes as mayor in the 1990s.

Ganim made his case to the Standing Committee on Recommendations for Admission to the Bar on Tuesday. He called his actions reprehensible. Ganim served 7 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of bribery, racketeering and mail fraud in 2003.

Ganim admitted that he used city funds for his personal benefit. He said he has lied on the witness stand and was dishonest about a drug addiction.

In 2012, Ganim requested to get his law license back but a three-judge panel rejected the application. He unsuccessfully appealed that ruling before the state Supreme Court.

Two committee members urged the panel to reject Ganim’s application. The panel is expected to issue a decision in the coming months. The application will then go before a three-judge panel for a final decision.