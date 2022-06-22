© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Open Space Art Festival in New Haven will return with federal funding

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published June 22, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT
thumbnail_IMG_0933.jpg
Office of Senator Richard Blumenthal
Lisa Dent, Artspace's executive director, speaks with Senator Richard Blumenthal during the presentation of a federal grant.

Artspace New Haven has received a $75,000 federal grant to fund its Open Space Art Festival in October.

The festival is a series of open studio events and artist-led activities meant to showcase New Haven’s diverse culture.

Lisa Dent, Artspace’s executive director, said the funding will make the event more accessible for artists who struggle with travel.

“Festivals tend to ask artists to bring their work to a location and have tables and set up,” Dent said. “And it's a bit of a struggle for artists, especially if you're driving an hour or two from a major city.”

The grant money will come from the National Endowment for the Arts.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who announced the grant during a press conference Tuesday, said he couldn't think of a better use for the money.

“I think that this space is really an art space, and the really impressive fact about what you're going to do with the grant is that the art space will be extended throughout the city,” Blumenthal said.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutMolly Ingramarts & cultureRichard BlumenthalNew HavenArt Space New Haven
Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is working to obtain a masters degree in journalism and media production. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from Central Connecticut State University.
See stories by Molly Ingram