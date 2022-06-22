Open Space Art Festival in New Haven will return with federal funding

Artspace New Haven has received a $75,000 federal grant to fund its Open Space Art Festival in October.

The festival is a series of open studio events and artist-led activities meant to showcase New Haven’s diverse culture.

Lisa Dent, Artspace’s executive director, said the funding will make the event more accessible for artists who struggle with travel.

“Festivals tend to ask artists to bring their work to a location and have tables and set up,” Dent said. “And it's a bit of a struggle for artists, especially if you're driving an hour or two from a major city.”

The grant money will come from the National Endowment for the Arts.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who announced the grant during a press conference Tuesday, said he couldn't think of a better use for the money.

“I think that this space is really an art space, and the really impressive fact about what you're going to do with the grant is that the art space will be extended throughout the city,” Blumenthal said.