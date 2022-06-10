Sandy Hook families want Alex Jones to pay their legal costs

The families of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting want conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay their legal costs. They’re calling on judges in Connecticut and Texas to make it happen.

The families initially said Jones’ effort to seek federal bankruptcy protection was a calculated stunt to evade the upcoming trials and avoid paying the families.

They are now asking the judges to make the InfoWars host pay their 45 days of legal costs to fight his filing in federal court.

Jones lost defamation lawsuits over his claims that the 2012 shooting was a hoax.

The families said they are not interested in any financial gains from Jones’ InfoWars program.

Jones’ attorneys in Texas and Connecticut have not yet filed replies to the families’ motions.

Court papers show that Jones has spent $10 million in legal fees. He’s also lost $20 million in product sales because of the defamation cases.