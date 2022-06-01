© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Roundtable discusses effects of baby formula shortage on Connecticut families

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published June 1, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT
Hayes Murphy UConn Health.jpg
Michael Lyle Jr.
/
WSHU Public Radio
U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes and Senator Chris Murphy held a roundtable discussion at the UConn Health Women's Center on the effects of the baby formula shortage on May 31.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (D-CT) held a roundtable discussion at the UConn Health Women's Center on the effects of the baby formula shortage on Connecticut parents.

Since April, around 40% of formula products were out of stock in seven states, including Connecticut.

Hayes said legislation she introduced to resupply and improve access to baby formula was signed into law by President Biden.

“I think that’s what moms should know,” Hayes said. “They should know that we hear them and we’re working on this issue because it’s important to us. We are going to keep pushing and fighting to make sure that we are better than we were at the beginning of this crisis.”

Murphy wrote a letter to baby formula manufacturer Abbott Laboratories asking for the company to provide relief for mothers and families enrolled in the federal Women, Infants and Children program (WIC).

Dr. Bruce Liang, interim CEO of UConn Health, said that despite the desperate need, parents should not create their own formulas.

“The best thing is to talk to the pediatricians,” Liang said. “Don’t try to Google it. Talk to a health professional and talk to the Department of Public Health.”

Liang also said Connecticut parents that are in need of baby formula should go online or call 211 for assistance.

Connecticut News Baby FormulaChris MurphyJahana HayesUConn HealthHealth & WellnessWICMichael LyleConnecticut
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.