Senators Murphy, Blumenthal to push for domestic terrorism legislation

U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut are calling on the Senate to pass a domestic terrorism bill that will address the threats posed by white supremacists and other hate groups.

The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022 would require federal law enforcement agencies to address the threat posed by white supremacists and other hate groups.

“It would also require that the Department of Justice create a formal mechanism by which they have dedicated personnel in every single field office,” said Murphy. “That includes field offices here in Connecticut that are dedicated to tracking and addressing hate crimes.”

The legislation comes in the wake of last weekend’s fatal shooting in Buffalo, New York. President Joe Biden called the incident an act of domestic terrorism.

The House passed the bill mostly along party lines this week. All but one member from the GOP voted against it.

Blumenthal, frustrated by those votes, said now is the time for Republicans to put politics aside for the greater good.

“Here’s your chance to take a stand and an opportunity to send a message to the hate mongers that enough is enough,” said Blumenthal.

Both Blumenthal and Murphy said they are committed to getting the votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate.