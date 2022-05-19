Purdue Pharma employees receive $31 million in bonuses for 2022

Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma will pay up to $31 million in employee bonuses for 2022 while it was in federal bankruptcy proceedings.

A judge approved the bonuses on Wednesday for more than 480 Purdue employees based in Stamford.

The company argues the additional money is needed in order to remain competitive despite litigation to hold them accountable for the opioid crisis.

Purdue said in a statement they still need to manufacture and distribute FDA-approved products, including overdose rescue drugs.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong joined two dozen state attorneys general who filed in opposition to giving a $3 million raise to Purdue CEO and President Craig Landau. The judge is expected to make a decision on June 15.

Tong did not oppose the bonuses given to the rest of the Purdue staff.