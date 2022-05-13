© 2022 WSHU
A new Connecticut program aims to offer homeowners financial assistance from the COVID-19 pandemic

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published May 13, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
Senator Chris Murphy and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim join housing advocates to announce a new state program to assist homeowners struggling with their finances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Connecticut Housing Authority announced a new program aimed to support homeowners facing financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MyHomeCT program was created to help residents avoid missing mortgage payments or entering foreclosure.

“This place is so rich with many cultures and of strong people that really want to do well,” said Doris Latorre, CEO of the Bridgeport Neighborhood Trust. “This is helping them and the city putting the name on it is basically saying yeah, we hear you, we feel you, we’re here with you.”

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said the program also includes assistance for qualified non-mortgage expenses.

“It’s part of the American dream,” said Ganim. “To know that the federal government has our backs on this by saying we’re here to provide assistance if you have a problem with a mortgage, it makes a difference especially in Bridgeport.”

The program is funded by $123 million from the American Rescue Plan.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
