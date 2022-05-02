© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut's legislature passes a bill to protect abortion providers in the state

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 2, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT
hartford_dwedderburn_190523.jpg
Danielle Wedderburn
/
WSHU
The Connecticut state Capitol building in Hartford.

The Connecticut Senate has passed a bill that both protects providers who perform abortions and allows more medical professionals to perform abortions in the state.

Abortion rights advocates said the bill protects in-state patients and providers from legal action stemming from out-of-state laws. Texas recently passed a law that opens abortion clinics and doctors up to lawsuits, even for out-of-state abortions. Anti-abortion advocates said the bill will create a safe harbor for providers who break the law in other states.

Some registered nurses, nurse-midwifes and physician’s assistants can perform the most common type of in-clinic abortion under the bill.

Governor Ned Lamont has said he will sign the bill into law.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
