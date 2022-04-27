Sen. Chris Murphy tests positive for the coronavirus
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said he tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday after experiencing mild symptoms overnight.
“We've done the contact tracing and let people know,” the Democrat said in a Twitter post. “It's a bummer, but I'm sure if I wasn't fully vaccinated I would be feeling a lot worse. So remember to get your booster!”
Murphy, in his second term in the Senate, is among several top Connecticut politicians who have contracted COVID-19 within the past month, including Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Attorney General William Tong and Treasurer Shawn Wooden.
The diagnosis also comes during a coronavirus wave in Washington that has infected White House staffers, Cabinet members and lawmakers. Vice President Kamala Harris also tested positive on Tuesday.