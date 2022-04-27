© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Sen. Chris Murphy tests positive for the coronavirus

By Associated Press
Published April 27, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
Associated Press
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said he tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday after experiencing mild symptoms overnight.

“We've done the contact tracing and let people know,” the Democrat said in a Twitter post. “It's a bummer, but I'm sure if I wasn't fully vaccinated I would be feeling a lot worse. So remember to get your booster!”

Murphy, in his second term in the Senate, is among several top Connecticut politicians who have contracted COVID-19 within the past month, including Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Attorney General William Tong and Treasurer Shawn Wooden.

The diagnosis also comes during a coronavirus wave in Washington that has infected White House staffers, Cabinet members and lawmakers. Vice President Kamala Harris also tested positive on Tuesday.

