Longtime high-ranking police officer in Bridgeport retires

Anthony Armeno signed off from the city’s police force as its deputy chief for good last Friday. He served in Bridgeport’s police department for nearly four decades and was the deputy chief for more than a dozen years.

He was involved in a 2019 high profile lawsuit by three police captains who challenged current police Chief Rebeca Garcia’s eligibility to replace former Chief Armando Perez. Perez was arrested for cheating on the exam that landed him the job.

Both Garcia and Mayor Joe Ganim congratulated Armeno for his many years of service.

His departure leaves James Baraja as the city’s lone deputy chief.

The city has not yet announced plans of adding to its current roster.