© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Bridgeport’s Beardsley Zoo to receive state funding for tiger exhibit expansion

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published April 18, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT
Lamont Beardsley Zoo.jpg
Mike Lyle
/
WSHU Public Radio
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday the release of state funding to support upgrades at Bridgeport's Beardsley Zoo.

Connecticut will release $4 million in state funding to support upgrades at Bridgeport's Beardsley Zoo.

Governor Ned Lamont said the funding will help upgrade educational tools for visitors and school students who visit the zoo.

“A zoo is about learning, but it’s also about learning to learn and falling in love with learning,” Lamont said. “It’s also about how many biologists are going to be creative because they came here to the Beardsley Zoo and saw the amazing animals up front and were able to enjoy it.”

Beardsley Zoo Executive Director Gregg Dancho said much of the money will go towards an expansion of the Tiger habitat.

“It’s not giving the guests the experience they should be getting for such a magnificent animal,” Dancho said. “I’m so excited, personally, that we’re able to do this for the zoo and for our guests to build a much larger area for the tigers and better views for our guests to see the tigers.”

Lamont also called the funding critical to Bridgeport’s role in the tourism industry.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutBridgeportBeardsley ZooNed Lamont
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.