Bridgeport’s Beardsley Zoo to receive state funding for tiger exhibit expansion

Connecticut will release $4 million in state funding to support upgrades at Bridgeport's Beardsley Zoo.

Governor Ned Lamont said the funding will help upgrade educational tools for visitors and school students who visit the zoo.

“A zoo is about learning, but it’s also about learning to learn and falling in love with learning,” Lamont said. “It’s also about how many biologists are going to be creative because they came here to the Beardsley Zoo and saw the amazing animals up front and were able to enjoy it.”

Beardsley Zoo Executive Director Gregg Dancho said much of the money will go towards an expansion of the Tiger habitat.

“It’s not giving the guests the experience they should be getting for such a magnificent animal,” Dancho said. “I’m so excited, personally, that we’re able to do this for the zoo and for our guests to build a much larger area for the tigers and better views for our guests to see the tigers.”

Lamont also called the funding critical to Bridgeport’s role in the tourism industry.