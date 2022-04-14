$250 million in federal transit money headed to Connecticut

Connecticut is set to receive $250 million from the federal government for transit investments. The allocation is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which directs $20 billion into transit upgrades nationwide.

Speaking Wednesday at the Guilford train station, Gov. Ned Lamont said the funding will make the state Department of Transportation “the busiest DOT has been in generations.”

Federal officials say the money will allow transit agencies to buy new buses and railcars, address repair backlogs, modernize fleets and transition to new technologies to address the climate crisis.

Under the federal package, the regions of Bridgeport-Stamford, and Hartford will each receive a little under $40 million. The New Haven region will get about $30 million, and the Norwich-New London region on the Rhode Island border will get about $5.5 million.

Communities on the Connecticut-Massachusetts border will also benefit.

Federal officials say areas in and around Worcester, Mass., will receive about $19 million. Springfield, Mass., and surrounding towns will get about $21 million.

President Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration said in a recent statement that the funding will enable transit agencies to “modernize and expand services for residents in communities large and small.”

Copyright 2022 Connecticut Public Radio. To see more, visit Connecticut Public Radio.