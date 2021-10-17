-
As feds plan to tighten regulations, finding PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ will require more money and expertiseHunting for PFAS chemicals is expected to ramp up. It will be expensive.
Longtime AIDS activist Shawn Lang died suddenly Sunday at the age of 65. Until last June, Lang served as the deputy director of AIDS Connecticut, where she had worked since the early 1990s.
The Lamont administration will pay nearly $150,000 each month to a vendor to primarily monitor COVID testing results for the 5,838 state employees who have declined to get the vaccine.
Connecticut child advocate says Meriden school children struggling with masking should learn in personDespite the governor ordering universal masking in schools, exceptions can be made for children who struggle to wear a mask. Twenty-one children in Meriden were forced to learn from home because of an inability to comply with a mask mandate. The Connecticut Office of the Child Advocate said that local schools should seek alternatives to keep children with disabilities in school, instead of moving them to remote learning.