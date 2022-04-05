© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut lawmakers consider a bill to protect transit workers from violent customers

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published April 5, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT
metronorth_131209.jpg
Craig Ruttle
/
Associated Press

On Monday, the Connecticut Judiciary Committee held a hearing on a bill that would protect state transit workers from being assaulted by violent customers.

Under the new rule, violators could be charged with aggravated assault and face up to five years in prison.

State Representative Steve Stafstrom said the bill is needed mainly to keep workers safe.

“They are in the unenviable position of having to get folks who are not willing to comply with the mask requirements, the federal mask requirements, to wear the masks,” said Stafstrom. “There’s been an increase in shoving of transit employees, yelling at them, spitting at them.”

The bill is one of several up for consideration during this legislative session.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
