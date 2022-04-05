Connecticut lawmakers consider a bill to protect transit workers from violent customers

On Monday, the Connecticut Judiciary Committee held a hearing on a bill that would protect state transit workers from being assaulted by violent customers.

Under the new rule, violators could be charged with aggravated assault and face up to five years in prison.

State Representative Steve Stafstrom said the bill is needed mainly to keep workers safe.

“They are in the unenviable position of having to get folks who are not willing to comply with the mask requirements, the federal mask requirements, to wear the masks,” said Stafstrom. “There’s been an increase in shoving of transit employees, yelling at them, spitting at them.”

The bill is one of several up for consideration during this legislative session.