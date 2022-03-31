Sen. Murphy pushes for the creation of SCOTUS code of conduct

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy wants Congress to take on legislation to hold Supreme Court justices to the highest ethical standards.

In the wake of the recent scandal surrounding Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Virginia Thomas, Murphy said the bill, known as the Supreme Court Ethics Act, will ensure the integrity of the nation’s highest court.

“It’s not enough for us to just trust the Court any longer to self-enforce a secret, internal code of ethics,” Murphy said. “The highest court in the land cannot be exempt from the standards we hold every other federal judge to.”

Murphy also spoke on the long process of confirming a Supreme Court justice as is the current scenario with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“Every detail of her professional and personal life has been and will continue to be interrogated publicly as she goes through the final stages of this process,” Murphy said.

As the Senate moves closer to confirming Brown-Jackson as the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, Justice Thomas’ tenure remains in question.

Democrats have called for him to either resign or recuse himself from cases related to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, after his wife lobbied to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

Watch the video of Murphy’s floor speech here: