© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Sen. Murphy pushes for the creation of SCOTUS code of conduct

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published March 31, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT
Supreme Court Thomas
Erin Schaff
/
Associated Press
Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy wants Congress to take on legislation to hold Supreme Court justices to the highest ethical standards.

In the wake of the recent scandal surrounding Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Virginia Thomas, Murphy said the bill, known as the Supreme Court Ethics Act, will ensure the integrity of the nation’s highest court.

“It’s not enough for us to just trust the Court any longer to self-enforce a secret, internal code of ethics,” Murphy said. “The highest court in the land cannot be exempt from the standards we hold every other federal judge to.”

Murphy also spoke on the long process of confirming a Supreme Court justice as is the current scenario with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“Every detail of her professional and personal life has been and will continue to be interrogated publicly as she goes through the final stages of this process,” Murphy said.

As the Senate moves closer to confirming Brown-Jackson as the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, Justice Thomas’ tenure remains in question.

Democrats have called for him to either resign or recuse himself from cases related to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, after his wife lobbied to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

Watch the video of Murphy’s floor speech here:

Tags

Connecticut News Michael LyleConnecticutSupreme CourtSenator Chris Murphy
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.