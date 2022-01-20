Connecticut tries health broker training for community members to help reach the uninsured

Connecticut’s health insurance marketplace, Access Health CT, will offer free health insurance broker training for up to 100 residents from Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport. It's aimed at reaching the 5% of the state who are still not insured in three of the state’s largest cities.

Training people from those underserved communities is an effort to tackle the healthcare disparities in the state that have been exposed by the pandemic, said James Michel, the CEO of Access Health CT.

“By activating members of those communities to become brokers, Access Health CT can build trust by meeting members of the community where they are and at the same time create economic benefit in those areas,” he said.

The program is designed to ensure that the candidates succeed, said Tammy Hendricks, health equity director at Access Health CT.

“After they become licensed they would be matched to an experienced broker that has partnered with Access Health, and they would get hands-on experience before they enter the field,” she said.

The Broker Academy candidates must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED. After the training, they’d have a three-month apprenticeship with an experienced broker and would be certified to become agents of the exchange.

Applications are available online at AccessHealthCT.com beginning on Friday.