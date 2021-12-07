Elicker stands firm on his police chief nomination after Board of Alders rejection

New Haven mayor Justin Elicker said he won’t back down from his choice for police chief after the city’s Board of Alders rejected her.

Activists had a list of complaints about Renee Dominguez, including lack of community input and a rise in violent crime in the city since she took the job as acting chief in March. One alder told Hearst Connecticut Media the rejection was not a permanent halt and Dominguez could still be approved in the future if they get more information about her plans for the department.

Elicker said he will resubmit his nomination for Dominguez to officially take the job. He said if she isn’t eventually confirmed, it will send a message to well-qualified candidates that they shouldn’t pursue jobs in New Haven.