Renee Dominguez is appointed as New Haven's first female police chief on a permanent basis

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has appointed Renee Dominguez as the city's police chief.

She would be the first woman to permanently lead the force, pending approval by the city’s Board of Alders.

Dominguez has served as acting chief since March, following the retirement of Otoniel Reyes.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports state officials believe Dominguez also would be the first female permanent police chief in any of the state's largest cities. In Bridgeport, the state’s largest city, Rebeca Garcia, is the acting police chief.

Dominguez has been with the New Haven Police since 2002.