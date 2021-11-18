Governor Lamont urges Connecticut residents to get COVID-19 booster shots before the holidays

Connecticut health officials urged state residents to get a COVID-19 booster shot ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

Governor Ned Lamont said COVID-19 cases are on the rise in surrounding states, and that’s why Connecticut residents who had their vaccine shots more than six months ago should get a booster now.

“Get it before Thanksgiving, before Christmas, before all those holidays, before we see what’s going on in Maine and Vermont, Rhode Island, New York all around us that we’ll be ready. And when that next ripple comes it will be the smallest one we’ve had yet,” said Lamont.

Experts anticipate an uptick in COVID-19 cases this season, according to Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani.

“We won’t have a big surge as we’ve had in the past because we are so vaccinated but we can do better. We can take care of each other. We can do what we can to protect our community,” she said.

Anyone who had their COVID shot more than six months ago should get a booster shot now, Juthani said.

“If you got vaccinated seven, eight, 10 months ago like I did, since I was first vaccinated in December and January, your immunity is most certainly waning,” she said.

The recommendation is for a booster shot six months after your last Pfizer or Moderna shot, and two months after a Johnson and Johnson shot, Juthani said.