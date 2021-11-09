With boosters approved, COVID shots jump 75% in Connecticut

The number of COVID-19 doses has increased in Connecticut now that federal regulators have approved booster shots for all three vaccines.

Data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows close to 115,000 vaccine doses were administered during the last week of October, a 75% increase from the week before.

Access to booster shots is limited for both Pfizer and Moderna. Boosters for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are available to anyone who got the initial single dose two months earlier.

State officials expect the number will continue to increase. This comes after the CDC gave approval for children ages 5 to 11 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.