World Turtle Day Celebration – Animal Meet & Greet
World Turtle Day Celebration – Animal Meet & Greet
Join us in a celebration of the world’s turtles. Come meet our resident turtles and tortoises, learn what makes each special, and make a simple turtle craft.
This program is:
Free for member families,
$5 per non-member family
Registration required. Please register at www.newpondfarm.org
New Pond Farm Education Center
Free for New Pond Farm member families, $5 per non-member family
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant RoadRedding, Connecticut 06896
203-938-2117
info@newpondfarm.org