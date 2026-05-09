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World Turtle Day Celebration – Animal Meet & Greet

World Turtle Day Celebration – Animal Meet & Greet

Join us in a celebration of the world’s turtles. Come meet our resident turtles and tortoises, learn what makes each special, and make a simple turtle craft.

This program is:
Free for member families,
$5 per non-member family

Registration required. Please register at www.newpondfarm.org

New Pond Farm Education Center
Free for New Pond Farm member families, $5 per non-member family
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, Connecticut 06896
203-938-2117
info@newpondfarm.org
https://newpondfarm.org/