Brooklyn Ballet brings its signature reimagining of the holiday classic to the North Fork with a special performance featuring highlights from its beloved New York City production.

Blending classical ballet with Brooklyn's diverse dance traditions and cultural influences, this abridged version takes audiences on a journey from Drosselmeyer's magical world through the swirling Snowflake Waltz and into the Land of Sweets. Featuring favorite moments including the Mechanical Doll, Flatbush Angels, Spanish Hot Chocolate and the Sugarplum Fairy, The Brooklyn Nutcracker Sweet! captures the imagination, artistry and unmistakable Brooklyn spirit of this contemporary holiday tradition.

Attendees will get hot cocoa and a sweet treat at the ballet!

