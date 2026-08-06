Pilobolus Day - Performance, Workshops, Fun!

Join us for a full afternoon featuring a Pilobolus dance theatre performance, three movement workshops for people of all ages and abilities, plus lawn games and sweet treats. Proceeds help support Pilobolus’s movement education programs. FREE FOR KIDS!

When: September 13, 2026, 1:30-5 PM

Where: Devereux | The Glenholme School, 81 Sabbaday Lane, Washington, CT

Rain or shine!

All-ages event!

Ticket info:

Adult tickets: $15

Free for kids! (Under 18)

REGISTER HERE: https://pilobolus.org/pilobolus-day

Schedule of Events

Lawn Games and Sweet Treats - 1:30 - 2:30 PM

Doors Open - 2:30 PM

Pilobolus Performance (suitable for all ages!) - 2:45 - 3:45 PM

Pilobolus Workshops* - 4:00 - 5:00 PM

*Select from one of three workshop options:

Connecting with Balance - Rooted in 50 years of creative movement expertise, Connecting with Balance® draws on Pilobolus’s unique approach to help older adults move better, feel steadier, and live more fully—no dance experience needed!

Alphabet Workshop - Kids ages 6-12 and their parents/guardians are invited to dive into movement and storytelling in our interactive workshop designed to explore the magic of letters, shapes, and bodies in motion. (Children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult.)

Pilobolus Dance Workshop - Participants aged 13 to 113 are invited to expand their movement vocabulary together through improvisation and collaborative trust-building. This inclusive intergenerational workshop is designed to break barriers and build community.

Proceeds support bringing Pilobolus’s movement education programs to CT schools. Want to help us reach even more students? Make a donation with your ticket!