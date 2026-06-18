How to Choose & Use Your Telescope (A Free, In-Person Event)

Learn about the wonders of your universe! Do you have a telescope but don’t know how to use it? Or is the one you have broken? Or are you looking to buy a telescope? If you answered YES to any of these questions, then this event is for you! On Tuesday, June 30th, starting at 7:30 PM, join Hamptons Observatory at the East Hampton Library for this free program. Dan Higgins, veteran amateur astronomer, a Fellow in the Royal Astronomical Society, and the founder of AstroWorld Telescopes, will answer your questions and provide hands-on help. Feel free to bring your telescope. If weather permits, afterwards we’ll all go outside to put your new knowledge to work and do some stargazing. Details and registration information may be found on https://HamptonsObservatory.org