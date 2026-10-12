Help kids reach new heights by joining us at Rock Climb Fairfield!

Are you an avid rock climber or have you always wanted to give it a try?

Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 5-10 p.m. for a rock climbing event. 50% of the proceeds for that night will go to support Connecticut CASA.

Rock Climb Fairfield is located at 85 Mill Plain Road, Building T, Fairfield, CT 06824. Business phone: (203) 416-5500

How to RSVP:

$40 Admission at the door includes climbing time and gear rental, with proceeds to be shared with Connecticut CASA. Space is limited, so please register: info@ConnecticutCASA.org

Donations directly to CT CASA are also welcome.

Whether or not you're climbing, please join us and learn more about CASA's advocacy for children.