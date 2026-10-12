Help Kids Reach New Heights
Help Kids Reach New Heights
Help kids reach new heights by joining us at Rock Climb Fairfield!
Are you an avid rock climber or have you always wanted to give it a try?
Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 5-10 p.m. for a rock climbing event. 50% of the proceeds for that night will go to support Connecticut CASA.
Rock Climb Fairfield is located at 85 Mill Plain Road, Building T, Fairfield, CT 06824. Business phone: (203) 416-5500
How to RSVP:
$40 Admission at the door includes climbing time and gear rental, with proceeds to be shared with Connecticut CASA. Space is limited, so please register: info@ConnecticutCASA.org
Donations directly to CT CASA are also welcome.
Whether or not you're climbing, please join us and learn more about CASA's advocacy for children.
Rock Climb Fairfield
40
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Connecticut Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)
2038005661
info@ConnecticutCASA.org
Rock Climb Fairfield
85 Mill Plain Road, Building TFairfield, Connecticut 06824
(203) 416-5500
info@ConnecticutCASA.org