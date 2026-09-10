Finding Your Voice as a Parent Webinar: Special Education Law and Advocacy
Finding Your Voice as a Parent Webinar: Special Education Law and Advocacy
Finding Your Voice as a Parent Webinar: Meeting the Challenges of the School Year Ahead – Special Education Law and Advocacy Community Roundtable
Date: Wednesday September 23rd 2026 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. EST (Zoom webinar – online).
Register here on Zoom: https://bit.ly/3A265A
Co-hosted online with the Stamford JCC (Stamford, CT). This webinar is free and open to the public.
Speakers:
Attorney Lawrence Berliner, Connecticut Special Education Law
Jane Faherty, Stamford JCC JumpStart Program Executive Director & Special Education Advocate
Allie Grafman, Special Education Advocate at ABC Advocacy LLC
Bringing Advocacy to the Table: Navigating the Year Ahead
Taking Ownership of Your Child’s Educational Journey
• Top 10 Strategies for Back to School
• Addressing back-to-school issues that have evolved over the summer
• Meeting informally with your child’s teachers and reviewing your concerns with the team
• Setting up lines of communication with teachers and team for the year ahead
• Request and Prepare for the first formal PPT meeting
• How to monitor and review your child’s progress for the year ahead
• Comprehensive evaluations and the IEE
• Next Steps – Your Child is Struggling: How to create a plan of action if the school is not responding to your child’s needs
• Q & A
Questions? Please contact Rachel Berliner, Public Relations Assistant at rachel@berlinerspecialedlaw.com
More information: https://www.stamfordjcc.org/events/2026/09/23/inclusion/finding-your-voice-as-a-parent-webinar/