Finding Your Voice as a Parent Webinar: Special Education Law and Advocacy

Finding Your Voice as a Parent Webinar: Meeting the Challenges of the School Year Ahead – Special Education Law and Advocacy Community Roundtable

Date: Wednesday September 23rd 2026 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. EST (Zoom webinar – online).

Register here on Zoom: https://bit.ly/3A265A

Co-hosted online with the Stamford JCC (Stamford, CT). This webinar is free and open to the public.

Speakers:

Attorney Lawrence Berliner, Connecticut Special Education Law

Jane Faherty, Stamford JCC JumpStart Program Executive Director & Special Education Advocate

Allie Grafman, Special Education Advocate at ABC Advocacy LLC

Bringing Advocacy to the Table: Navigating the Year Ahead

Taking Ownership of Your Child’s Educational Journey

• Top 10 Strategies for Back to School

• Addressing back-to-school issues that have evolved over the summer

• Meeting informally with your child’s teachers and reviewing your concerns with the team

• Setting up lines of communication with teachers and team for the year ahead

• Request and Prepare for the first formal PPT meeting

• How to monitor and review your child’s progress for the year ahead

• Comprehensive evaluations and the IEE

• Next Steps – Your Child is Struggling: How to create a plan of action if the school is not responding to your child’s needs

• Q & A

Questions? Please contact Rachel Berliner, Public Relations Assistant at rachel@berlinerspecialedlaw.com

More information: https://www.stamfordjcc.org/events/2026/09/23/inclusion/finding-your-voice-as-a-parent-webinar/