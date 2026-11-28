From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Music that feels like home
There's something about the places we visit in the movies that makes us want to return. The familiar streets, the neighbors, the traditions, and the memories. Revisit the worlds of Our Town, Meet Me in St. Louis, and It's a Wonderful Life through the music that makes them feel like home. On Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 and Sunday night at 6 on WSHU.