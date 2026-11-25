From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Musical souvenirs from Panama
When violinist Elisabeth Waldo traveled through Latin America, some of her most treasured souvenirs were melodies. She shared traditional Panamanian folk music with American composer William Grant Still, who transformed those melodies into four spirited dances. Hear the musical souvenirs of her travels tonight on WSHU.