From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Shakespeare continues to inspire
More than 400 years later, Shakespeare continues to inspire. A new Broadway production is the latest in a long line of interpretations of his work, from stage and screen to the concert hall. Tonight, hear how Mendelssohn captured the magic and mischief of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.