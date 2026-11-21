From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Changing the story, changing the score
For decades, Hollywood portrayed Native Americans through stereotypes. Gradually, those portrayals changed, and Indigenous filmmakers began telling their own stories. From The Searchers to Smoke Signals, hear how the movies - and their music - reflect a changing perspective. On Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 and Sunday night at 6 on WSHU.