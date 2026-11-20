From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
The future of classical music is in good hands!
The future of classical music is in good hands! Hear a new generation of talented young performers putting their own stamp on the music. Discover the artists shaping the future of classical music on America 250: The American Experience, Friday night from 8 to 10 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream at wshu.org.