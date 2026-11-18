From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Find your way forward
Sometimes, doing something you love can help you through a difficult time. For Robert Schumann, that was composing music. He was struggling with his health when he began writing his Second Symphony, but as he worked, he started to feel like himself again. Hear the music that helped Schumann find his way forward, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.