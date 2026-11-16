From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Very different paths
Johannes Brahms and Mel Bonis lived in the same era, but their musical careers took very different paths. Brahms became one of Europe's most celebrated composers, while Bonis struggled to have her work taken seriously in a world dominated by men. Tonight, hear two remarkable works from these contemporaries: Brahms' Violin Concerto and Bonis' Cello Sonata, on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.