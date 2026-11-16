Johannes Brahms and Mel Bonis lived in the same era, but their musical careers took very different paths. Brahms became one of Europe's most celebrated composers, while Bonis struggled to have her work taken seriously in a world dominated by men. Tonight, hear two remarkable works from these contemporaries: Brahms' Violin Concerto and Bonis' Cello Sonata, on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.