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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Very different paths

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
Beth Macdonald
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Johannes Brahms and Mel Bonis lived in the same era, but their musical careers took very different paths. Brahms became one of Europe's most celebrated composers, while Bonis struggled to have her work taken seriously in a world dominated by men. Tonight, hear two remarkable works from these contemporaries: Brahms' Violin Concerto and Bonis' Cello Sonata, on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino