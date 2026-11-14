A “pavan” is a type of grand processional dance – it was the 16th and 17th century version of a red carpet walk at a gala. The wealthy attendees at balls would show off their finest clothes as they processed into the party to the sound of the pavan. You don’t have to dress up to hear a pavan by French composer on Sunday Baroque this weekend, from 7am - 1pm on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.