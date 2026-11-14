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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A red carpet walk at a gala

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published November 14, 2026 at 11:16 PM EST
A Pavane, 1897
Edwin Austin Abbey
/
public domain
A Pavane, 1897

A “pavan” is a type of grand processional dance – it was the 16th and 17th century version of a red carpet walk at a gala. The wealthy attendees at balls would show off their finest clothes as they processed into the party to the sound of the pavan. You don’t have to dress up to hear a pavan by French composer on Sunday Baroque this weekend, from 7am - 1pm on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
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Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona