© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The weight of war

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 11, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
John Kostyk
/
Unsplash

The American Civil War divided a nation, changed countless lives, and left a legacy that still resonates today. Composer Margaret Buechner explores that turbulent chapter of American history through music that captures the sorrow, struggle, and human cost of war. Hear her American Civil War Trilogy tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino