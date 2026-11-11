From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
The weight of war
The American Civil War divided a nation, changed countless lives, and left a legacy that still resonates today. Composer Margaret Buechner explores that turbulent chapter of American history through music that captures the sorrow, struggle, and human cost of war. Hear her American Civil War Trilogy tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.