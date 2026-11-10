From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A walk through an art gallery
A walk through an art gallery becomes something extraordinary. Each work opens a new world... mysterious, playful, sometimes unsettling, and full of surprises. Modest Mussorgsky captures it all in music, taking you from one vivid scene to the next. Experience the imagination and drama of Pictures at an Exhibition, tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.