From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Centuries of musical history come together
Ralph Vaughan Williams reached back more than 300 years for a melody by Thomas Tallis and transformed it into something entirely his own. His Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis blends the sound of Renaissance music with the rich textures of a modern string orchestra. Hear centuries of musical history come together tonight on 91.1. 107.5, and our music stream.