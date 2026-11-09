© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Centuries of musical history come together

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 9, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
Chris Dreyer
/
Unsplash

Ralph Vaughan Williams reached back more than 300 years for a melody by Thomas Tallis and transformed it into something entirely his own. His Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis blends the sound of Renaissance music with the rich textures of a modern string orchestra. Hear centuries of musical history come together tonight on 91.1. 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino