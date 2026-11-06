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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A more perfect harmony

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
A bald eagle soars over a farm in Sheffield Mills, N.S.
ANDREW VAUGHAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS
/
AP
A bald eagle soars over a farm in Sheffield Mills, N.S.

American music tells the story of a nation - its history, its people, and the traditions that bring us together. Join WSHU for an encore presentation of America 250: The American Experience, featuring the patriotic spirit of John Philip Sousa, the powerful musical voice of Margaret Bonds, and Mark O'Connor's celebration of America's musical roots.

Listen tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5 FM, and our music stream at WSHU.org.
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Classical Music Highlights America 250
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino