A more perfect harmony

American music tells the story of a nation - its history, its people, and the traditions that bring us together. Join WSHU for an encore presentation of America 250: The American Experience, featuring the patriotic spirit of John Philip Sousa, the powerful musical voice of Margaret Bonds, and Mark O'Connor's celebration of America's musical roots.

Listen tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5 FM, and our music stream at WSHU.org.