Take a trip back in time

Picture a grand hotel ballroom, glittering chandeliers, elegantly dressed couples, and the sound of a waltz drifting across the dance floor. That's the world Samuel Barber revisits in Souvenirs, a playful, nostalgic tribute to the dances of an earlier era.

Take a little trip back in time with Barber's Souvenirs, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.