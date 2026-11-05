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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Take a trip back in time

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 5, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST

Picture a grand hotel ballroom, glittering chandeliers, elegantly dressed couples, and the sound of a waltz drifting across the dance floor. That's the world Samuel Barber revisits in Souvenirs, a playful, nostalgic tribute to the dances of an earlier era.

Take a little trip back in time with Barber's Souvenirs, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino