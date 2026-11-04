From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Murder, she spun
A young woman is murdered. Her stepsister steals her identity and thinks she's gotten away with the perfect crime. But there's a witness. And that witness is about to reveal everything.
It's not the latest true-crime podcast. It's the story behind Antonín Dvořák's The Golden Spinning Wheel. Hear how this musical murder mystery unfolds, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.