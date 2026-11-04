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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Murder, she spun

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
Joshua Coleman
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Unsplash

A young woman is murdered. Her stepsister steals her identity and thinks she's gotten away with the perfect crime. But there's a witness. And that witness is about to reveal everything.
It's not the latest true-crime podcast. It's the story behind Antonín Dvořák's The Golden Spinning Wheel. Hear how this musical murder mystery unfolds, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino