Celebratinig the American Spirit

On Election Night, celebrate the music that tells America's story. Join WSHU for a special Tuesday night edition of America 250: The American Experience, featuring the patriotic spirit of John Philip Sousa, the powerful musical voice of Margaret Bonds, and Mark O'Connor's celebration of America's musical roots.

While NPR and WSHU bring you election coverage on 91.1, enjoy an evening of American music on 107.5 FM and our music stream at WSHU.org.