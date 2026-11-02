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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Bach's enduring influence

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 2, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST

More than 300 years after his birth, Johann Sebastian Bach is still inspiring composers to make his music their own. Tonight, we'll explore that lasting influence, from the beautiful interplay of two violins in Bach's Double Concerto to fresh interpretations of his musical ideas, including a Brazilian twist. It's an evening celebrating the music of Bach and the creativity he continues to inspire, tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino