Bach's enduring influence

More than 300 years after his birth, Johann Sebastian Bach is still inspiring composers to make his music their own. Tonight, we'll explore that lasting influence, from the beautiful interplay of two violins in Bach's Double Concerto to fresh interpretations of his musical ideas, including a Brazilian twist. It's an evening celebrating the music of Bach and the creativity he continues to inspire, tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.