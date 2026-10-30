From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
America the Beautiful
Every corner of America has its own story to tell, and composers have found plenty of inspiration along the way. Tonight, America 250: The American Experience takes you on a musical journey, from the grandeur of the Grand Canyon to the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and a summer evening in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Explore America through its music, Friday night from 8 to 10 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream at WSHU.org.