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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

America the Beautiful

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 30, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Clark Wilson
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Every corner of America has its own story to tell, and composers have found plenty of inspiration along the way. Tonight, America 250: The American Experience takes you on a musical journey, from the grandeur of the Grand Canyon to the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and a summer evening in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Explore America through its music, Friday night from 8 to 10 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream at WSHU.org.
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Classical Music Highlights America 250
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino