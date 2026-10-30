America the Beautiful

Every corner of America has its own story to tell, and composers have found plenty of inspiration along the way. Tonight, America 250: The American Experience takes you on a musical journey, from the grandeur of the Grand Canyon to the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and a summer evening in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Explore America through its music, Friday night from 8 to 10 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream at WSHU.org.

