From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Halloween folklore from around the world
Ghosts, witches and spells have inspired composers for centuries. Now a new generation is putting its own musical spin on these supernatural stories. Host Tyler Kline presents two hours of Halloween music by living composers, drawing on folklore from around the world.
Hear Living Classical tonight, from 8 to 10pm, with an encore Halloween afternoon from 2 to 4, on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.