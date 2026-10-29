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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Halloween folklore from around the world

WSHU | By Tyler Kline
Published October 29, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Nicolas Picard
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Ghosts, witches and spells have inspired composers for centuries. Now a new generation is putting its own musical spin on these supernatural stories. Host Tyler Kline presents two hours of Halloween music by living composers, drawing on folklore from around the world.
Hear Living Classical tonight, from 8 to 10pm, with an encore Halloween afternoon from 2 to 4, on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer and broadcaster whose work spans concert music, contemporary classical curation, and public radio. He spent thirteen years as a host on Classical WSMR in Tampa, Florida, and has been heard on stations including Morehead State Public Radio, WGUC, KBACH, WFCC, WCRI, and WSCS.
See stories by Tyler Kline