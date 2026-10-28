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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Woven in Tears

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 28, 2026 at 1:30 PM EDT
Evan Williams and Nasreen Sheikh looking at Nasreen in the With Every Fiber exhibit at Grace Farms.
Grace Farms
Evan Williams and Nasreen Sheikh looking at Nasreen in the With Every Fiber exhibit at Grace Farms.

An exhibition about human dignity and resilience at New Canaan's Grace Farms inspired composer Evan Williams to create Woven in Tears. WSHU's Davis Dunavin shares the story behind the music, followed by a performance from the London Philharmonic Orchestra, presented by Lauren Rico.

Listen tonight at 8 PM on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream at WSHU.org.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino