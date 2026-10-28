From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Woven in Tears
An exhibition about human dignity and resilience at New Canaan's Grace Farms inspired composer Evan Williams to create Woven in Tears. WSHU's Davis Dunavin shares the story behind the music, followed by a performance from the London Philharmonic Orchestra, presented by Lauren Rico.
Listen tonight at 8 PM on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream at WSHU.org.